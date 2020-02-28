Here’s One Thing Common Between Salman Khan & Ayushmann Khurrana Having A Phone Connection

A source close to the development says, “Ayushmann and Salman have been roped in by the brand to ensure that they target all the correct target audience. Salman’s massive stardom with the masses coupled with Ayushmann’s surging popularity and equity of being the poster boy of the best cinema that is being made today in Bollywood makes it a win-win situation for the brand. Both will endorse a different range of products that targets a specific target audience for the brand. It’s a huge coup achieved by this growing brand as they have the best of both worlds.”

On his new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann feels the film has been successfully made, released and accepted is because even before the same-sex relationship became legal in India, many actors stuck their neck out and given the audience some brilliant work on the subject. He says he has all those actors and films to credit first.

