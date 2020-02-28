Javed Akhtar To Shekhar Kapur On Mr. India 2 Reboot: “It Wasn’t Your Idea, I Gave It All To You”

The tussle around the Mr. India reboot trilogy seems to only be increasing. Ever since Ali Abbas Zaffar has announced the reboot to the classic Anil Kapoor sci-fi, several people associated with the original film have called out to Ali for neither consulting them nor informing them. One of the stingiest voices to oppose the reboot has been the film’s original director, Shekhar Kapur. It is now Javed Akhtar who has spoken his side of the story.

Lashing out at the makers of the reboot, Kapur had taken to his social media handle to share his thoughts by Tweeting, “The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the director have no creative rights over what he/she created?”

The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2020

While Sonam Kapoor too said that her father and the films original actor, Anil Kapoor was left out of the loop, it is now veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar who has called out to not Ali but Shekhar Kapur! Yes, in a rather surprising turn of events, Akhtar has based Shekhar Kapur for claiming sole creative authority over the original Mr. India. Replying to Kapur’s tweet, Javed Akhtar has written, “Shekhar saheb the story, the situations, the scenes, the characters, the dialogue, the lyrics, even the title, none of these were yours. I gave it all to you. Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn’t your idea. It wasn’t your dream.”

Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours .I gave it all to you . Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine . It wasn’t you idea . It wasn’t your dream — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2020

The reboot trilogy was announced by Zee Studios after taking the rights of the film from its first producer, Boney Kapoor. It is being speculated that the makers have approached the energy powerhouse Ranveer Singh to reprise the iconic Mr. India character.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!