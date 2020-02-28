Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Loca Teaser Out! Promises A Peppy Track For Your Next Party Night

Known to enthral us with chartbusters, Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to take over the world with yet another party anthem of the year- Loca. Giving us all the sneak peeks, the iconic musician has finally dropped the teaser to his next single and its grandeur is what makes it the best surprise for his fans!

Taking to his social media handle, the rapper shared, “Here’s the first look of #LOCA. Get ready to go #LOCA. Teaser out Now !!!



Time and again, Yo Yo Honey Singh has ruled over our playlists with his songs and this time again, he has made sure that the excitement is at its peak with everyone waiting for the song’s release on 3rd March 2020.

Earlier to mark the first announcement, the rapper had shared the poster where looking swagger as ever, Honey Singh was seen donning a fur coat with gold chains in a party vibe. Loca will be the first single release of Honey Singh this year, and he made sure to not let his fans down.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had also shared a post to tease in the perfect Valentine’s Day surprise for all his fans. With a buildup like that and the teaser out now- the fans totally can’t wait for the song to release now!

With the background of a loaded concert amidst immense fan frenzy, the video is definitely the one which will get all his fans grooving. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh, the music video is directed by Ben Peters.

Recently, the rapper performed live in Kolkata with a gathering of over 2 lakhs which made it the biggest affair for his fans. The super excited fans were high on spirit whereas Honey Singh did not disappoint them and set the stage on fire. This is the magic and popularity that the rapper possesses and makes him the most loved by everyone, particularly the youth.

