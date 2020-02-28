Did Tiger Shroff Just Finally Admit Dating Disha Patani? Deets Inside! 

The fire around Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s love life refuses to die, despite the fact that the duo having clarified ample times about not dating each other. While Disha has confessed to having a massive crush on Tiger, she has also hinted that the Heropanti actor does not reciprocate her feelings.

Well, looks like Tiger has finally decided to spill the tea on his bond with Disha. The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming release, Baaghi 3 has said that the bond he shares with Disha exists due to their similar choices and interests. He also opened up about not having too many friends in the industry.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Tiger has said, “We have a lot in common and that’s why we get along well. I have very few friends in the industry. There’s Danny uncle’s (Denzongpa) son Rinzing, who is about to be launched soon, and Ranjit sir’s son Jeeva. They are my childhood friends. Disha and I met during Baaghi and since we have similar interests and can laugh over silly things, we hang out together. She is very easy-going, no tantrums. (Smiles) We go out for lunch every now and then and get clicked together.”

The duo was last seen sharing screen space in Baaghi 2 and there is never a moment where the fans do not love the chemistry of both the actors. While Tiger is gearing up for the release of Ahmed Khan in the making, he has also announced Heropanti 2 today.

Disha on the other hand is all set to reunite with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan for the Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.

