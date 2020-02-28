Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Here’s How The Makers Plan To Bring Back Karan Singh Grover As Mr. Bajaj On The Show

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most-watched shows on television and the actors on the show have a huge fanbase because of it. The show starring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan is full of twists and turns and the anticipation around what will happen next keeps the audience hooked to the show. However, Karan Singh Grover’s sudden absence from the show saddened many as they wished for his return as Mr. Bajaj.

Well, it’s the time to rejoice as Karan is all set to make an entry in the show again. Buzz is that the actor is all set to come back on the show with a massive twist. Earlier, Karan had assured his fans that he might be back on the show soon if required by the makers and it looks like they have found the right opportunity for him.

According to Pinkvilla, a confirmed report suggests that the makers are planning to reintroduce Karan in the show with a new twist which is to follow. It will so happen that Anurag (Parth Samthaan) will be seen going all crazy with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and will push her off the terrace. Mr. Bajaj will enter her life again here and help rescue her from the scene.

It is also said that Mr. Bajaj will help her start off again. The makers are still deciding if Prerna will return as herself or as a disguised person to know the truth behind all this drama. A source also informed that Karan, who was on a vacation, is likely to commence the shoot for the show in the coming week.

Earlier, the reports suggested that Karan Singh Grover quit the show because he was not happy with his character’s buildup further in the story. Karan, however, rubbished the rumours. He said, “It’s not that at all. This is the way the story has been planned and written this time around. It’s a mutual decision. I had a lot of fun playing Bajaj.”

Before Karan Singh Grover, Hina Khan, who essayed the role of Komolika too had called quits. The actress was then replaced by Aamna Sharif.

