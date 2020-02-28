Popular K-Pop Band BTS Cancels ‘Map Of Souls’ Tour Over Coronavirus Scare

Popular South Korean boy band BTS has cancelled a pan-South Korea concert tour over coronavirus concerns.

According to a post on an official BTS Twitter handle, ‘Map Of The Soul‘ tour shows scheduled on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium have been called off. Ticket buyers are automatically refunded the price of their purchase, reports variety.com.

“It is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay,” reads their announcement in Korean.

“Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration,” the band further added.

The Seoul shows were originally scheduled to be the opening shows of a world tour, but with the cancellation, their first date will now likely be within Santa Clara, California, on April 25.

Fans have speculated that the Seoul shows may be cancelled with their recent addition of a third show in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl. The Coronavirus, that broke out in Wuhan China has been increasing at an alarming pace and has been declared a global epidemic.

