ColorsStopForcingSana: #SidNaaz Fans Get Triggered As Gautam Gulati BLASTS Shehnaaz Gill Over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: “You Can’t Insult…”

Bigg Boss 13 has worked wonder for the lives of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Not just individually, but the two have been showered with love for their chemistry during the show leading to one of the most trending hashtags ever, #SidNaaz. Gill aka ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ is currently a part of the swyamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, a new hashtag, #ColorsStopForcingSana has been trending all over and here’s why.

10 contestants (5 male-5 female) are currently fighting it out to be the ideal match for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, Sidharth Shukla has been multiple times a part of the show, and #SidNaaz fans have now been triggered and are accusing the makers of forcing Sana after a promo video has come out where Gautam Gulati bashing Gill of calling it ‘her show’.

“Ye galat fehmi hai aapki, ye aapka show nahi hai.. ye unka bhi show hai. You can’t disrespect someone like that. Aap ek jane ki disrespect nahi kar rahi ho but aap yaha sabki disrespect kar rahi ho,” Gautam Gulati could be heard saying.

Ab hoga double entertainment kyunki the one & only, @TheGautamGulati is here😍

Dekhiye kya twist lekar aaye hain yeh, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/HZodjwRUka — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

Nami: Of we go according to the concept of this “scripted” show of yours @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND then I must tell u something that love and marriage is a natural thing and if she doesn’t like anyone means she doesn’t have to like him. Heart is nt a playground. #ColorsStopForcingSana

SidNaaz News: #ColorsStopForcingSana @ColorsTV You cannot force anyone to do anything just because you signed a contract

Husain: There are only two men who thought of best for @Shehnazgill123 @BeingSalmanKhan and @sidharth_shukla Rest are feeding on her success (Guttiya) #ColorsStopForcingSana @PoetrySymmetry

Gagan: What the hell they are forcing sana #ColorsStopForcingSana

Ankit: #ColorsStopForcingSana Aab @TheGautamGulati tum batayoge ki Sana Kya karegi Kya nhi…. Khud ko to Sana k naam pe show mila he…lagta he jada pyar ras nhi aarha isko… #ShehnaazGill

Akash: The channel & makers of a reality show use their contestants like ‘puppets’ for their content & TRPs. & I use their show in return, expose the manipulation & how they use contestants like products & fool the audience! My voice represented real organic viewers & will always beFirecracker

The channel & makers of a reality show use their contestants like 'puppets' for their content & TRPs. & I use their show in return, expose the manipulation & how they use contestants like products & fool the audience!

