Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma On Breaking Paras Chhabra & Akanksha Puri’s Relationship: “Woh Toh Accha Hai..”

Even though Bigg Boss 13 has ended weeks ago, buzz around the show and its contestants refuses to die. People are still craving updates on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana and #SidNaaz too is at an all time high, but one pair that is being most talked about is Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. While their chemistry was really loved throughout the show, many blasted the duo for being so intimate despite Paras Chhabra being in a relationship with Akanksha Puri.

Though Paras and Mahira had stated on several occasions during the show that they are nothing more than friends, their behaviour towards each other told a different story altogether. But now, in what looks like Mahira’s most firm attempt to shut all rumours around her relationship with Paras, she has said that if she was the reason behind Paras and Akanksha’s relationship coming to an end, they would be dating by now.

Clarifying her stand on the matter, Mahira has been quoted by ETimes saying, “I wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha Puri’s breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl’s feelings. My mother never asked me to maintain a distance in some demeaning way. She trusts me all she meant was that our closeness was portrayed in a wrong way in the outside world. Also, agar main nahi hoti toh koi aur hota aaj Paras ke saath jisko pyaar bhi hogaya tha…. woh toh accha hai main thi toh Paras aaj relationship mein nahi hai. I feel it is very wrong to blame me for their breakup.”

Well, that certainly is a loud and clear statement from Mahira Sharma. We wonder what Akanksha has to say on Mahira’s comment.

