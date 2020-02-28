Mahira Sharma On Akanksha Puri’s Claim Of Love Bite From Paras Chhabra: “Nobody Made An Issue When I Kissed Shefali Zariwala & Rashami Desai”

We have said this multiple times now, but clearly Bigg Boss 13 is far from over. After Rashami Desai made an exclusive revelation to us regarding her current equation with ex Arhaan Khan, it is now Mahira Sharma who is slamming Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri over the love bite remarks.

For the unversed, Akanksha during an old interview spoke about Paras and Mahira’s growing closeness inside the house and said it was clearly beyond what friends do. Starting from their intimate gestures to the alleged love bites, Puri in her interview had mentioned it all. However, it was only after Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Zariwala were seen teasing the Kundali Bhagya actress about a mark that they noticed on her neck.

Opening about it all in a conversation with Times Of India, Mahira Sharma has now said, “I don’t know when Akanksha saw a love bite on my body. There was an incident when Sidharth was teasing me and we were having fun. I had an allergy and he joked saying that I had a love bite on my neck. I even tried to stop him but he carried on with his joke. I feel it’s ok when friends pull each other’s leg or joke. But I always knew that people who are watching outside will assume things and will actually feel that I had got a love bite. And see this became an issue of Paras kissing me or I kissing him. I always felt very comfortable with him and he never gave me any wrong vibes. I considered him as my family, but I always stopped him. I even kissed Shefali and Rashami and they also kissed me back but nobody made an issue out of it as they girls.”

Meanwhile, the actress was recently accused of forging the certificate of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards where she allegedly got the title of ‘Most Stylish Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’.

