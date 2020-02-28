Amidst Shah Rukh Khan NOT Announcing His Next, Gauri Khan Reveals A 2nd Career Option For Him!

Ever since the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been waiting for the romance king to announce his next. From Atlee Kumar & Rajkumar Hirani’s collab to a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, there have been ample speculations about what SRK’s next would be.

Being the perfect husband he is, Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at his wife and designer Gauri Khan’s store. He not only visited the store but also obliged with her friends and colleagues for pictures. But what has caught our attention is that Gauri putting out a hilarious show of her sense of humour.

Interacting with the media present at her store, Gauri took a sly but cute dig at SRK in context to the constant curiosity around Shah’s announcement about his next film. Gauri said, “Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing. As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer.”

Well, this isn’t the first time Khan’s career has become the butt of jokes. During his recent interaction with Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezoz, the latter said, “I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met.” As the audience applauded widely, Khan took a dig at himself saying, “That’s only because my last few films did not work well.”

Meanwhile, after the 2018 debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has not confirmed any project. However, it may be noted that Karan Johar has confirmed to Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

