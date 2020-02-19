WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan A Part Of Shershaah? Already Shot A Cameo For The Sidharth Malhotra Starrer

Ever since the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been waiting for the romance to announce his next. From Atlee to Rajkumar Hirani’s next to Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, there have been ample speculations about what Shah Rukh’s next would be. Now adding to the list are reports of the romance king being a part of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Shershaah.

Well, that’s not it. If the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, the buzz is that Shah Rukh has already shot for the cameo for this war drama. While it is no secret that SRK and Karan share a family-like bond, as a result of which King Khan readily accepted Karan’s request of featuring in a cameo in his venture.

A certain source has been quoted by Pinkvilla revealing, “Apparently, Shah Rukh has done a cameo in Shershaah but it is all very hush-hush as the makers want to announce it at their own time. The biopic on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, has Sidharth Malhotra playing a double role in it – as Captain Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal. Kiara portrays Captain Batra’s fiancée Dimple Cheema. Though the role essayed by SRK is small in terms of length and screen time, he plays a very significant role in the movie and in Captain Batra’s life. SRK’s character is a strong one and he is one of the people who shape Captain Batra’s life in important ways – from his early life and military career to the Kargil war.”

The source further went on to reveal, “Shah Rukh is family to Karan so when the filmmaker narrated the role to him and requested him to come aboard, the superstar gave an immediate nod. The makers required a top actor and who better than King Khan to enhance the scenes with his starry presence and make the movie look larger-than-life? He brings his own massive wealth of experience and knowledge to every part of any movie. Shah Rukh Khan himself debuted as an army officer Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in the TV series Fauji (1989).”

For those who have joined in late, Shershaah is based on the real-life of Captain Vikram Batra who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra which is India’s highest military decoration. While the other cast of the film has been kept under a tight wrap, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to play the lead roles of the film.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is being co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on the 3rd of July, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!