Celebrated Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, whose melodious voice touched hearts across generations.

Passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 64.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The veteran singer, Surinder Shinda, was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, where he breathed his last breath after almost a month.

Some of Surinder Shinda’s biggest hits include ‘Jatt jeonah morh’, ‘putt jattan de’, ‘truck bnilliya’, ‘balbiro bhabhi ‘and ‘Kaher Singh di mout’. May his soul rest in peace and offer our condolences to his family.

For more updates on the world of Entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Termed Hrithik Roshan Her ‘Silly Ex’ & Gave A Savage Response On What She’d Do If She Woke Up As HR: “I Will Call Kangana & Tell Her That I’m Sorry…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News