Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is in a playful mood and wants to indulge in hide and seek.
Elli posted a picture on Instagram. In the clip, which seems to be have been taken during her Maldivian holiday recently, Elli is seen posing behind a tree dressed in a white ensemble.
Alongside the image, she wrote: “Wanna play Hide & Seek… Rules: Hide from my eyes and seek for my soul.”
Elli recently posted a picture, where she is seen sitting on a pilates machine and stretching, dressed in a burgundy sports bra paired with peach yoga pants. She had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram.
The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam tried her hand at poetry, in a new post that urges all to be themselves.
Elli posted her self-composed poem on Instagram with a couple of pictures where looks sultry in a see-through black netted number.
Here is Elli’s untitled poem:
“Do you dare to be You?
Or are you afraid,
Just like the rest of them.
Can you look yourself in the eye,
Through that mirror,
Saying, freely, I am ME,
I do what my heart wants,
I stand for what I believe is right,
I listen to my inner voice,
I share my thoughts,
I dare to express,
I’m not afraid,
Of judgment,
Of those envious eyes,
Of those conditioned opinions,
Of those shallow comments,
I am free, and…
I am me.
Whatever that might be…??”
Elli AvrRam recently posted a picture in a pristine white ensemble that complimented her beautiful copper red hair. She posted the picture on Instagram where she is dressed in a lacey white body-con ensemble. She curls up in a white comforter, holding a blue coffee mug in one hand and a book in the other. Her copper-red hair looked good with the bright blue sky in the backdrop.
