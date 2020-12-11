Bollywood actress Mahie Gill says she puts in efforts to ensure that she does not end up repeating herself in the roles that she chooses to do.

“What started happening was that after Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster I started getting similar roles. So I felt that if I do the same things, everything will finish,” Mahie told IANS.

Repetition gets boring after a point, she stressed.

“So, there is an effort that I don’t do the same things, so that people tell me later on that I have done something different. Otherwise people get used to it and things become boring — for an actor as well as for people,” she added.

Mahie will next be seen in “Durgamati”, where she plays a CBI officer named Satakshi Ganguly. The horror film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the central role.

Meanwhile, Mahie Gill is content with her decade-long journey in the Hindi film industry and says she prefers to do less but good work.

“A lot of people tell me I do very little work, ‘dikhte nahi ho’ (you are not visible enough). I think I am a very satisfied person, very content in my life. I prefer to do less work but good work. But it has been very nice,” Mahie told IANS.

Mahie made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with “Hawayein” but she became a familiar face playing a new-age Paro in Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 release, “Dev.D”. Her notable Bollywood roles have been in “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster”, “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns” and “Gulaal”.

She thanks Bollywood for accepting her.

“I am thankful to the film industry for accepting me and giving me respect, which I had not thought in my wildest dream. I thought I would shift to Bombay and this will happen. So, I think it has been great. I have worked with interesting people, great directors and scripts. So, I am very content. I will keep working,” she said.

