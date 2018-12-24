Don 3 Should Happen Before Saare Jahaan Se Achcha? Here’s What We Think!

Zero’s fate is somewhere locked at the box office and today out of nowhere news popped up that Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Don 3 after Rakesh Sharma’s biopic in Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. Zero was a great opportunity for Shah to retain his lost glory.

If we see box office wise, the last notable hit of Shah Rukh Khan is 2013’s Chennai Express. There have been a few plus affairs after that but they aren’t as big as his contemporaries. Chennai Express did a mammoth 227 crores back then and that built a strong base for him at the box office.

But unfortunately, movies like Dilwale, Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and now Zero deepen the dent in its stardom. There’s a sequel of Don 2 in the pipeline for a long time now, which could bring him back to the game. There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan will start the shooting of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha in March 2019. After he’s done with this biographical-drama, Shah is said to start the shoot of Don 3.

According to a report published in Peepingmoon, SRK has finally said yes for Don 3. The report suggests, “Farhan (Akhtar) and his team were working on the script of Don 3 for the last one and a half years. They have finally locked the script and believe me; it’s going to be the best of the franchise. Don 3 will have a completely different storyline, unlike Don 2 which was the continuation of the first part.”

But don’t you guys think Don 3 should happen first? No doubt, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha could have amazing content for a good film but what if it doesn’t connect with the audience that well? With Don 3 Shah Rukh Khan could try and reclaim what’s gone and then concentrate on another experimental film.

