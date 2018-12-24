Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer Preview: Expect The Unexpected!

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga showed the trailer to few media people. It was also graced by the birthday boy Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Shelly Chopra.

The teaser which was released was earlier didn’t give away much of the film. But the trailer, which is going to be launched on Thursday 27, 2018, will blow your mind. Why we say it will blow your mind, for that you need to wait until the trailer comes out.

Not giving away much, the trailer showcases a pure Punjabi family who is desperately behind Sonam’s marriage. The trailer will bring an instant smile to your face. Apart from the Punjabiness, Anil and Juhi’s chemistry is something to look forward to. But the trailer has something more to it which is very unexpected and emotional at the same time. We can’t reveal much of it for now. Also, the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh… will make you feel nostalgic in a very quirky way.

Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor, who is also starring in the film tweeted: “Lots of drama, syaapa and pyaar coming your way on February 1, 2019!”

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Juhi Chawla.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!