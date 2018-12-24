Bigg Boss 12 Winner: Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her Choice!

Ahead of the “Bigg Boss 12” finale, television actress and former “Bigg Boss” winner Shweta Tiwari has urged audience to shower their love upon actor Karanvir Bohra, who is currently inside the “Bigg Boss 12” house as a contestant.

Like a good friend, she requested voters to show their support towards Karanvir and make him “return as a winner”.

“KV (Karanvir)…! He used to always tell me ‘mommy’, the best part about life is every morning you have a new opportunity to become a happier version of yourself! And he proved this in “Big Boss” house..! KV my Baby … You have made me immensely proud since the day I have met you and especially since the time you have entered ‘Big Boss’.

“Please everyone show your love and support to this amazing person and let him return as a Winner,” the “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” fame actress wrote on Instagram.

