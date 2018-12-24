Zero Box Office Worldwide Update: When Even 100 Crores Aren’t Enough!

Zero Box Office Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero hit the theatres on December 21, 2018, and it is performing below expectations at the Indian box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars R Madhavan, Abhay Deol and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Zero started its journey by raking in 20.14 crores on an opening day. The film currently stands at the grand total of 59.07 crores at the Indian box office.

Speaking about the worldwide numbers, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero has grossed the 100 crore mark. The India gross figures of the film are 75.60 crores and the overseas amount of the film is around 35.00 crores. The worldwide numbers hence stand at the grand total of 110.60 crores (gross). Well, SRK’s charm has clearly not worked in the overseas market this time. Considering his fan following in the international market, the numbers are quite less. Due to the mixed word of mouth and reviews, the box office numbers have been affected hugely.

Recently, youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has lavished praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans performance in his latest release “Zero”.

Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the movie directed by Aanand L. Rai and also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media and said: “Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it.”

Malala, who in the past has expressed her desire to meet the 53-year-old superstar and had also invited him to deliver a lecture at Oxford University, once again requested the actor for a meeting.

