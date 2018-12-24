“If You Work Hard, You Can Also Become Like Remo D’Souza”: Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked choreographer Remo D’Souza for creating “amazing” choreography for “Mera naam tu” in Anand L. Rai’s directorial “Zero“.

While promoting his film on the sets of StarPlus dance-based reality show “Dance Plus 4“, SRK took out a moment to compliment Remo, who is also one of the judges of the show.

Recalling his memories with the choreographer, with whom he also worked 21 years ago in “Pardes” movie’s hit song “Zara tasveer se tu“, the “Raees” actor said: “21 Years ago, on this very set when we were shooting for ‘Pardes‘ ‘Zara tasveer se tu‘ song, there was this guy who was wearing a blue jumpsuit and dancing behind me and I didn’t even know his name.

“Nobody knew that this boy will go on to become what he is today and Remo has achieved great heights of success because he believed in his craft and passion.”

Shah Rukh Khan also said that Remo’s journey has been an inspirational story.

“If you work hard, you can also become like him. Right from that song to choreographing us in ‘Zero’, his kindness, goodness and hard work have paved the way for him to be where he is today. Remo uses the artistes personality amazingly in the choreography and I want to thank him for the way he has created ‘Mere naam tu‘ song in ‘Zero’,” he said.

Also starring actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, “Zero” hit the screens on December 21.

