Zero Box Office Overseas Update: Visible Cracks In The Kingdom Of Shah Rukh Khan!

Zero Box Office Overseas Update: Shah Rukh Khan, at one point of time, was the undisputed king of overseas box office. It seems the experiments with the scripts have taken a big toll on Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom worldwide. The movie has opened to a pretty ordinary not as far as overseas in concerned.

In India, the movie has collected 59.07 crores over its 1st weekend which itself is the score of an underperformer. Monday will play a huge role in saving the already looted grace of the film. In overseas, the movie has crossed the 35 crore mark which again is not something we’ve seen with past SRK movies.

Zero has received a very mixed response from the critics and its star Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (the one who plays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s friend in the film) has to say some very interesting things about the critics. He says people have become “ruthless and sometimes hypocrites” as they either criticise artists for playing it safe — or “bash” them for stepping out of their comfort zone.

“Zero”, which reportedly hit over 4,000 screens in India on Friday, has been slammed by some for its “flawed writing” or for simply being a “super duper boring” film.

The big budget movie brought back the “Raanjhanaa“ and “Tanu Weds Manu” duo together — writer Himanshu Sharma and director Aanand L. Rai, who have mastered the art of narrating tales set in the small towns of India.

Defending the director, with whom he has worked in films like “Tanu Weds Manu 2“, he said: “I think he wanted to try his hand at different space and milieu. We should give it to him for that. We have become ruthless and sometimes hypocrites also. Just a few days ago, I was saying that ‘I know I have been doing the same kind of characters, getting a tag of being the hero’s friend’.”

