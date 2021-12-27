Salman Khan is a man with a golden heart and the social work he does, via different charitable organizations, is proof of the same. Today, as the actor turns 56, we decided to take you back in time and tell you of when the actor was suffering from something terrible.

Advertisement

It was during a song launch event in Dubai for Tubelight, that Salman spoke at length for the first time about his facial nerve disorder. While revealing how unbearable the pain could be, he also spoke about not letting it stop him when it came to working. Read on.

Advertisement

In a past video posted on YouTube by Gulf News, Salman Khan said, “I was suffering from this nerve problem called trigeminal neuralgia. So I couldn’t talk. Had to talk like that (speaking with his mouth slightly closed) and huge amount of pain.”

Continuing further about his facial nerve disorder, Salman Khan said, “That’s one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides. Over education, over everything. There is so much of pain…I suffered that.”

While the disease is known for making people weak, Salman Khan did not let the disease deter him from his path. Talking about it he said, “So at that point of time, I realised that I need to work really hard. No matter how much pain you are going through, it made me realise that you can’t put any subtitles — your ligament is torn, you have the flu or that your knee is hurting — in any of your scenes. Your fans don’t care about it and that you really need to give your best on screen. Once it’s printed, it’s lifelong,” he said.

Salman even went to the US for treatment and is now well.

According to the Facial Pain Association, Trigeminal neuralgia is a disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve. It causes extreme, burning pain on a person’s face that can last between a few seconds to a few minutes. It is said that the pain can be so severe that the disease often causes depression in patients that even lead to suicide.

We are proud of you Salman Khan. Happy Birthday.

Must Read: Vinod Mehra’s Wife Kiran Opens Up On Why Her Father Was Against Their Marriage & It’s Not About The Late Actor’s Rumoured Relationships

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube