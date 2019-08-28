Disha Patani Reviews Tiger Shroff’s War Trailer & Here’s What She Thinks!

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who shared the screen space in Baaghi 2, have been in the news from quite sometime now. A lot of rumours are rife that they are dating but no one has confirmed it yet.

Every now and then, Disha and Tiger are spotted by the paparazzi and their fans are in complete awe of them.

Now, the Bharat actress has reacted to Tiger’s much anticipated film, War. The trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger starrer released yesterday and it has taken action to next level altogether. It is receiving appreciation from all over. Disha too expressed her excitement for the War Trailer. Commenting on Tiger’s post, Disha wrote, “its insane.” She further also went on to put the fire emoticons for Tiger.

Tiger and Hrithik’s chasing and hunting scenes in “War” has been shot in seven different countries, says the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

“‘War‘ is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries. We had to travel to Australia to shoot one of the key moments in the film,” Anand said in a statement.

One of chasing sequence is shot in the famous Bondi Beach in Australia for a crucial shooting schedule.

“Australia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Bondi Beach is the most picturesque beach that I have ever come across in my life. Since the scene needed to be visually striking, we locked on Bondi Beach for the film. The scene is a big moment in the film and we won’t be able to disclose much about it currently,” he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

