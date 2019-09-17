Disha Patani Is Overwhelmed By The Love Showered On Her YouTube Channel

Disha Patani who recently launched her YouTube channel took to her social media to thank her fans for pouring in all the love and appreciations for her new channel.

To the delight of the fans, Disha will regularly be posting her entire routine on social media, giving us a glimpse to her life!

Thanking all the fans, Disha posted a picture captioning it, “Verified👽 overwhelmed by your love for my youtube channel ❤ thank you guys🤗 go to the link in my bio to checkout my first vlog🌸”.

Disha will be sharing these videos on a regular basis with her fans, where they can catch the never seen before candid side of the Baaghi 2 actress!

With three consecutive successes, Disha Patani has garnered a massive fan following, and is one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on social media.

On the work front, she is on the best track. Disha’s last film Bharat was a box office winner and she will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang.

