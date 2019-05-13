Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is prepping for his next film titled Malang, says it has a got a lot of shades to it.

“It’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it,” Kunal told IANS.

The 35-year-old actor will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.

He says the film has a very interesting ensemble.

“I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in Kalank and it’s lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him,” he added.

Kunal made his debut as lead in 2005 with Kalyug. The film was directed by Suri.

The Dhol star will also be seen in the sequel of the zombie-comedy film Go Goa Gone.

