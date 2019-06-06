“Director’s Job Is To Manage The Sensibility Of A Film’s Story & Its Characters”: Fastey Fasaatey Director Amit Agarwal

“For me, the director’s job is to manage the sensibility of a film’s story and its characters through all the departments of the filmmaking,” says debutant filmmaker Amit Agarwal who is all set to release his film Fastey Fasaatey.

He says it took him nine months to develop & lock the script & one year to complete the pre-production, shooting and the post-production of the film.

The director also added, “Drafts were rewritten to perfect the script, post many readings, script doctoring & modifications, we finalised the script in 9 months.”

“However post locking the script we started casting, pre-production, shooting & it took me one year to see the final finished film with all the post-production done. Of course it was a challenge but we managed, there are no excuse when you want to tell a story, now I am looking forward to the response from the audience” adds Amit Agarwal.

The film is giving the feeling of a romantic comedy & people are loving the storyline which is set in the backdrop of a traditional family who want to ‘forcibly’ get their son Aakash married immediately while he tries to buy time to set his love life in order with a free spirited girl Anisha who has her own pursuits in life and is not thinking of getting married anytime soon. How Aakash walks the thin line with the help of his friend Dev and saves the day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!