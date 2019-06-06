Priyanka Chopra, who is now referred to as a global icon is grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reasons this time. Priyanka Chopra recently posted a photo on social media where she can be seen wearing a saree, although without a blouse and the netizens are slut-shaming her for it!

Living in the 21st century is not easy especially when you are a star. Stardom doesn’t come easy here and Priyanka is a living example of that. Time and again, Priyanka is trolled for various reasons. Recently, Priyanka shot for an international magazine called Instyle and she wore a shimmery gold embellished saree and opted for a no blouse look. And within no time, trollers started hitting her again.

Priyanka has posted a video in which she is dancing and flaunting her bare back and enjoying her time but netizens weren’t happy to see our OG desi girl happy.

This is not the first time when Priyanka is trolled for something. She is also being trolled for the age gap between her and Nick but she doesn’t really care about it. Nick and Priyanka had got engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December with extravagant wedding celebrations that spanned three days in India.

Check out some of the user comments below:

We just want to know why so much hatred on Internet for celebrities? Tell us in the comments scetion about what you think about it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!