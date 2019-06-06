Bharat Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: A Routine Dip Across The Country!

Bharat Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Team Bharat has finally arrived at the theatre screens and has created a storm at the ticket windows on its first day. All has gone well for this Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer with the massive numbers that have come in on its opening day as per early trends, but how is the business on the following day? Is it the same, better or has it undergone a dip?

Let’s have a look at the major centres across the country to have a clear picture of the advance booking trends:

Mumbai

There’s a dip in the percentage for today’s booking as only 5-10% of the shows are witnessing a filling fast situation. Considering it’s a working day today, although a dip was expected hopefully, the number of bookings will increase by evening.

Delhi-NCR

Things are stable in the capital region as around 30-35% shows have been booked at the ticket windows, which is great! The love received here must indeed be overwhelming for the team.

Bengaluru

Things have slowed down a little in Bengaluru too, as only 5-10% shows are orange (filling fast).

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is literally one city to be boasted about! The movie seems to have rightly struck the chord with the audience in the city and the word of mouth is working well too, the proof of which is a booking of 35-40%. Way to go!

Chennai, Kolkata & Pune

The trend in Chennai is good too. There are around 25-30% shows filling fast, and with spot bookings, the numbers will definitely increase!

Kolkata is pacing slow but is decent as around 10-15% shows have been booked in the city.

Pune, on the other hand, will largely depend on spot bookings as in terms of advance bookings, there’s barely 5% of the shows that are orange (filling fast).

