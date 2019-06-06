Mere Sohneya From Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s Highly Relatable Chemistry Will Touch Your Soul!

Mere Sohneya From Kabir Singh: After the two super-hit romantic tracks, Bekhayali & Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Kabir Singh makers have released a new song today, titled as Mere Sohneya. Featuring Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s adorable chemistry, the song is sure to make it to the playlists of listeners!

Mere Sohneya has been penned by Irshad Kamil and is sung by Sachit Tandon & Parampara Thakur to their own tunes. Kabir (Shahid) & Preeti (Kiara) take us to their fairytale world, which is nothing but high on emotions. It makes you witness everything that you’d want to have in your own love life. Each and every frame is so relatable that you can’t help but admire it all!

Described as a soul-touching number, Sachet and Parampara earlier revealed that the song is full of love.

“Anyone who has fallen in love will connect to ‘Mere sohneya’. It has so much love that it got approved by everyone at the first hearing. Hope the audience will love it,” Parampara said ahead of the song’s release on June 6.

The response to “Bekhayali” has left them pumped.

“It feels great when a song that was made within the four walls of a studio reaches out to the masses. The love people have shown for ‘Bekhayali’ on social media, TV and radio platforms is just unbelievable,” Sachet said in a statement.

“Kabir Singh“, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on June 21.

