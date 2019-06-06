Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Bharat Premiere Look; Gets Compared To Michael Jackson & Rakhi Sawant!

Devo Ke Dev actress Mouni Roy has been brutishly trolled for doing a plastic surgery by the netizens. She was spotted at the premiere of Bharat held by Salman Khan for his industry buddies on Thursday. It was attended by Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone and Tabu, amongst others.

The tongue was set rolling for negative comments on Roy’s appearance.

Last year, Roy had made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Sporting a little black dress with black sneakers and a neon green jacket she looked drop dead sexy but her puffy and swollen lips were a turn off for her followers. What caught the attention of masses was not her sassy outfit but her nude lips. People have alleged that she has undergone multiple plastic surgeries.

Few of the comments by Netizens were:

@ria.48 – “lips swell ho ho k gir na jaye”.

@wajdangull – “Plastic surgeries ruined her beauty

@saniya_5969 – “Kitni gnda lips lg rha”

Another Instagram users wrote, “What happened to her face..make up such thick lips don’t suit her at all..she looks good with simple looks !”

She was brutally compared to Rakhi Sawant and King of Pop Michael Jackson who had used plastic surgeries extensively. This is not the first time that she has been trolled for doing a lip job.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra‘. Her upcoming film is Made In Chins which is slated to release on August 30, 2019.

