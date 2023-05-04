After giving many hit music videos to audience, actress Karishma Sharma is again back with her new song ‘Confession-Meri Wari Ae’ by Ta Ra Rum Music. Supermodel-turned-actor Rajneish Duggal will be seen playing the lead in the song and has given scintillating performance.

Crooned & composed by Meet Bros, penned & rapped by Star Boy LOC, CONFESSION is a captivating blend of Indie-Punjabi with a unique sound that is sure to capture the hearts of music lovers around the world. It is a deeply personal song that explores LOVE BREAK UP KARMA. The lyrics are both vulnerable and empowering, touching on MERI WARI AE. The melody is haunting, and the vocals are powerful, delivering a message that is both raw and emotional. The song has been produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Arzad Naaz

“According to me I feel the song has a lot of meaning and knowing Manmeet and Harmeet, they are very spiritual people. They believe in Karma and when you are younger in life you tend to play with people’s heart and song is all about that we shouldn’t play with people’s heart or feelings or emotions because it’s gonna come back to you and Karma is real that’s why and specially I love the LOC part its really nice and raw. It’s emotional and it has a lot of truth in it. To everyone out there I would like to say that don’t play people’s heart, its gonna come back to you. Be Kind and Don’t hurt people,” says actress Karishma Sharma.

“I absolutely loved being a part of this song – confession . Infact grateful to Manmeet and Harmeet bro for making me an integral part of it. It’s all about love and karma and how a man thinks tht he can get away with anything even if he cheats .. he always wants his woman to be a one man woman.. with this song Meet bros and Star boy Loc bring forward the fact that at some point It Can be your turn too. .. so be kind, be Honest and Loyal… or you will have to repent …. Love love love the way it’s sung – the use of Punjabi and English and the rap .. I’m sure the gen Y and Gen Z are gonna love this song by the Gen X,” says Rajneish Duggal.

