Fastey Fasaatey Trailer Promises Loads Of Fun Around Marriage, Co-Incidence & Confusion

The trailer of the film Fastey Fasaatey released on May 29, 2019. Quirky, funny and set in the backdrop of a traditional family who want to forcibly get their son Aakash (Arpit Chaudhary) married immediately while he tries to buy time to set his love life in order.

The film also stars Tera Ghata and Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma who plays a free spirited girl Anisha and Nachiket Narvekar who plays a happy-go-lucky Dev in the film.

Produced by Xpression Films and directed by debutant director Amit Agarwal, the film is slated for release in Cinemas on 21st June 2019 by Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!