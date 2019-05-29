Salman Khan – The ‘Sultan’ Of Box Office: Decoding The Blockbuster Formula!

Over the years, especially after the Dabangg era in 2010, superstar Salman Khan has become synonymous to the box office emperor. In a course of revamping his career, the 53-year-old actor has invented the formula of super success at the ticket windows, courtesy to which even his mediocre entertainers like Jai Ho, Tubelight and Race 3, sailed through in the number game.

It could be said that before Wanted, Salman Khan was stuck in the worst phase with the dented reputation of box office credibility. Post that though there were few forgettable affairs like London Dreams and Veer, the Prabhudheva directorial glimpsed the reinvented charm of an actor, which became more like a crowd pulling factor post the iconic Dabangg.

Here we have tried to decode the blockbuster formula of Salman Khan, which made our very own Hercules a ‘Tiger’ of Bollywood. Take a look:

Larger than life entry scenes

After Wanted, the trend was set with every filmmaker having that special entry scene for this macho actor. Most probably all movies of Salman like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Tiger Franchise or Kick, features the mass-appealing scene, ensuring the whistles and claps from the very beginning.

Bad guy with a good heart

Just like the off-screen image, Salman Khan’s character had a blend of badassness and kind heart in several movies (Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight being the exception).

No kissing policy

This one is on the high priority list as the actor has admitted about avoiding kissing or intimate scenes in his movies. In several talks, the actor has stated that his own family watches his movies, therefore, he avoids such scenes in the script. This point works very well in favour of Salman as the family audience is always ensured of clean entertainers.

Innocent romance

From the start of a career, this feature is being part of Salman’s filmography. Without going overboard, Salman pulls off those simple romantic scenes with a knack of innocence, which could be watched with the whole family.

Desi one-liners

No actor ever can beat this man, when it comes to delivering the crackling one-liners in desi style. Be it “Mujhpar ek ehsaan karna, ki mujhpar koi ehsaan na karna”, “Hum tum mein itne chedd kar denge ki confuse hojaoge” or “Shikar toh sabhi karte hai lekin tiger se behtar shikar koi nahi karta”, Salman exudes the earthiness in his one-liners which connects really well with the masses.

Shirtless scene

Sometimes it comes to the mind (of a neutral audience), that Salman shoots the epic shirtless scene as a gift for his loyal fans. Whether it’s a bland or average movie, Khan’s shirtless scene guarantees of a loud cheer and claps in the theatres. It’s just like a cherry on a cake!

“I don’t give a f*ck” attitude

Whether it’s about being a bachelor at the age 53 or being one of the most trolled superstars, Salman Khan is the one with that “I don’t give a f*ck” attitude. Known as the man with a golden heart, Khan doesn’t care about the portrayal of his image in the media. Also, he has slammed the critics and their movie ratings on several occasions. This attitude about life is also seen in the characters of his movies, which makes up for that likeable ‘Bindaas’ quotient amongst the masses.

