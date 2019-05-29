A Hrithik Roshan Fan Spreads Hatred For Kangana Ranaut Through Old ‘Beef Eating ‘ Statement; Her Team Gives A Befitting Reply!

Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut’s war hasn’t been hidden from the cine goers, a proof of which is the latest Super 30 Vs Mental Hai Kya clash at the box office, which Kangana initiated but Hrithik averted. Their fans haven’t been less either, trying to take a dig at the oppositions every now and then. Now, a Hrithik Roshan fan account “shamed” Kangana for eating beef, and her team responded with a befitting reply.

A Super 30 fan account slammed Kangana of bringing shame to the country for eating beef as he shared a snippet from an old interview where she had admitted, “The day I left my house, my mom said. I want you to make only one promise. She said ‘we’re Hindus, so please don’t eat beef’. Since then I have been eager to try it.. I thought there must be something about beef which is why my mom said, don’t try it. So, I tried it, I liked it, and now I’m a regular beef eater”

To this, the user had responded as “#KanganaRanaut The shame on humanity.. The shame on which religion she is belonging… Shame on being a girl…bcz she is the rsn why the character of a good girl is also suspected as a stalker #NationalShameKangana”

However, Kangana’s team reacted to the allegations and cleared the air as they tweeted, “There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It’s not about religion! It’s not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn’t believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat. It doesn’t make him less Hindu then Kangana. We aren’t in the medieval age, today, one can form their own religion and follow.”

We hope this unnecessary hatred finally comes to rest and peace shall prevail between the two sides!

