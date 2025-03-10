In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid recalled the low and rough phase in his career where his three films went flop back to back before he started shooting for Vivah. He shared, “Just before Vivah, one film had come out from Sooraj ji’s only called Main prem Ki Dewani Hoon which had not done well, and right before that I had 3 flops in one month. I had done Shikhar with Ajay Devgan sir and John Matthew, who was the director of a film called Sarfarosh, and it was a disaster. Then, I did another film called Life Ho Toh Aisi with Sanjay Dutt sir and that was with Mahesh Manjrekar, who was a hit combination, woh bhi flop ho gayi. They must be thinking ‘Iska luck kharab hai.’ Then, number 3 was an amazing film called Deewane Huye Paagal, which I don’t think I ever saw myself.. Seriously because I was like, ‘Jab samajh hi nahi aayegi toh kya karu main abh toh karli hai maine, toh atleast let’s avoid seeing it.’ All three flopped, so I was going through depression.”

Shahid Kapoor further recalled the incident when the film’s director came to his vanity van, and Shahid asked if he wanted to replace him. He said, “We had shot 8-10 days of the film, and I told him, ‘Do you want to change me?’ So he said, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘See, in one month, 3 flops, nobody has seen.. Obviously people don’t like me. Because this is with all the other actors who are all superstars and they’re doing really well. I was the reason why they didn’t want to see this film.’”

“Then he looked straight in my eyes and said, ‘Do you know what to do between action and cut? Do you know how to do your job as an actor? I said, ‘I do.’ He said, ‘That’s it, just focus on that. Everything else will come and go. Since then, that’s what I do. I just focus on my job, success and failure come and go,” he said.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatiya, Vivah was Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing film in 2006. Shahid Kapoor shared the screen alongside Amrita Rao. Vivah continues to be one of the most loved family drama films in Hindi cinema.

