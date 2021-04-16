Actress Diana Penty’s latest post on Thursday should send waves of positivity among fans.

Diana looks in a cheerful mood as she sips her tea in the Instagram image.

“I run on sunshine and some tea #teawithD. Ps. Sending everyone some virtual hugs and positivity. Mask up and stay safe,” Diana Penty captioned the picture.

On the work front, Diana Penty will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan.

Diana will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming Bollywood film “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear.

“And this is how I’m taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat… too bad this is a throwback,” she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: “Stay safe everyone.”

