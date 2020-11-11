Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that she is learning the martial art Kallaripayattu.

Dia posted a picture on Instagram that shows her learning the art form from her trainer.

“What I love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning… stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy… learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do,” Dia Mirza wrote along with the image, which she tagged #TuesdayThoughts and #KallariPayattu.

Dia recently celebrated 19 years of her film, “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”, co-starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed “Thappad”, which released earlier this year, and will next seen in “Wild Dog”.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza on recently walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood days.

In the image, she is seen wearing salwar kameez. Along with the snapshot, she shared an important lesson she would like to give to her “younger self”.

“What would I say to my younger self? The Universe’s timing is always perfect, even if we don’t know it at the time,” she captioned the post, which she tagged as #ThrowbackThursday.

