Dhaakad is set to be India’s first high octane spy thriller led by a female superstar. The makers of the film recently released posters featuring the film’s protagonist, Kangana Ranaut and main antagonist Arjun Rampal. Both the posters received excellent response and now the third poster is here. This one features Divya Dutta.

The third poster of the film reveals the look of Divya in a menacing looking avatar. With smouldering and piercing eyes, she looks fierce, bold and deadly. Dutta has not only shown exemplary range in her acting but is also known for bringing dynamism through her characters in films.

Sharing her look from the film, Divya Dutta wrote on Twitter, “She looks menacing, but that doesn’t even describe how evil she can be! Presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021. @KanganaTeam @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai #sohelmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @DhaakadTheMovie @CastingChhabra @writish”

Talking about her role in Dhaakad, Divya Dutta said, “When I was narrated the part, it got me very excited. This is something that I have not done before and the character is completely different from how I am as a person. I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say that to get into the skin of my character, Rohini took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well. I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film.” She added, “I am sure that Dhaakad will set a trend.”

Dhaakad, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Dhaakad will release on October 1, 2021.

