Veteran actor Dev Anand is one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry. His career spanned nearly 6 decades and enjoyed a huge fan following, especially among women. So much so that he had to stop wearing a black suit in the public. Scroll down to more.

Advertisement

The veteran actor began his acting career with the 1946 film Hum Ek Hain but was offered his first big break by Ashok Kumar. He then rose to fame after the 1948 film Ziddi and went on to act in several films. He is well known for his rapid-fire style of dialogue delivery and a penchant for nodding while speaking.

Advertisement

As per several reports, an incident happened during the release of his film Kala Pani (1958). Dev Anand, Madhubala, and Nalini Jaywant were the lead in the films. The legend has it that the late actor looked so handsome in a black suit that women went weak on their knees. Hindustan Times report even claimed that a girl was so mesmerised by Dev’s look that she ended her life. Since then there were several young girls who jumped off buildings in an attempt to get a glimpse of the legendary actor. However, it is also worth pointing out that there’s no official confirmation of the purported incidents.

The legendary actor had donned several hats during his lifetime. Dev Anand directed and produced several films. He also became an author and penned an autobiography, Romancing With Life (2007). In his memoir, he mentioned how he hopelessly fell in love with Zeenat Aman who was only 20 when she was working with him in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

“Whenever and wherever she was talked about glowingly, I loved it; and whenever and wherever I was discussed in the same vein, she was jubilant. In the subconscious, we had become emotionally attached to each other. Suddenly, one day I felt I was desperately in love with Zeenat – and wanted to say so to her! To make an honest confession, at a very special, exclusive place meant for romance. I chose the Rendezvous at the Taj, on top of the city, where we had dined together once earlier,” Dev Anand wrote.

Zeenat Aman, however, said that she was clueless about his feelings for her.

Must Read: Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s Interaction With Rakhi Sawant Wins Hearts, While Karan Johar Faces Flak For Ignoring Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube