Deepika Padukone To Step Into Anushka Shetty’s Shoes In Hindi Remake Of Arundhati?

Deepika Padukone is right now surrounded with projects, the actress has many announced and more speculated films to her credit. The most recent update that the grapevine has it that the actress may star in the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Arundhati which originally starred the famous south actor Anushka Shetty.

It was last week that Deepika announced that she will be playing Draupadi in a film based on Mahabharat from Draupadi’s perspective. Following which speculations of her being in the Dharma film to be directed by Shakun Batra and also the Kota Rani Biopic to be produced by her Draupadi collaborator Madhu Mantena started making rounds.

Now the speculations have that Deepika has been roped in to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Arundhati which is a loved movie down south. The actress will be replacing Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty in the remake.

The original had Sonu Sood in the lead and the makers are on a hunt for the male lead opposite Deepika. The film already has been remade in Bengali and was also a hit there.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for the release of her first produced film Chhapaak set to release on January 10, 2020 and directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will also be seen in ’83 with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh playing his reel life wife. The couple will also be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!