Deepika Padukone is one of the A-listers and highest-grossing actresses in Bollywood who has given back-to-back hit films with her hard work, dedication, sincerity and acting skills. She is not only a Bollywood diva but has made a name on the global platform as well. From acting in a movie to becoming a jury member at Cannes to walking the red carpet at Met Gala, she has done it all, but it’s her desiness that never leaves her.

Deepika is a woman of wits and sarcasm. She never leaves a chance to make a quirky comment which makes her fans and peers laugh out loud. Today we brought one such video clip where Padukone talked about her favourite word, and we couldn’t stop our laughter. Keep scrolling to watch it!

As the video shared by one of Deepika Padukone’s fan pages, ‘deepika.vibes’ on Instagram, Padukone can be seen sharing her favourite word while carpooling with the cast of her film Gehraiyaan. Inside the car, we could see Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, along with DP.

Deepika Padukone suddenly said, “Can I say my favourite word? Sandaas”, and everyone in the car cracked up listening to it. She further explained with full emotion and shared, “Sandaas – bohot gehraiyaan hai iss word mein.”

Check out the video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE FANPAGE (@deepika.vibes)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to comment on it. While mostly dropped laughing out loud emojis in the comment section, one wrote, “I think you guys don’t know the meaning of that word 😂😂”

Another one joked, “Sandas is the most regular place to visit and stay everyday.”

One of the users commented, “Actually that word has so much feelings 😂😂”

One netizen got baffled and asked, “😂😂😂😂wt the f*ck is this?”

Well, now we know what is Deepika Padukone’s favourite word. And we clearly cannot unhear now. Let us know your thoughts about the same. The actress was last seen in Pathaan and has a line-up of projects, including Project K, Fighter and a cameo in Jawan.

