Deepika Padukone was the first Indian to be signed by a leading International fashion house, Louis Vuitton. She was then signed on by Cartier as well and today she is the biggest global ambassador from India. She has opened doors for other Indian actors to be signed on by global luxury brands. With her phenomenal global appeal and popularity, she is the first Indian face that brand biggies are betting on.

This comes as no surprise considering the headway she’s made in the international arena, from the MET Gala to being a Cannes Film Festival jury member, from unveiling the FIFA trophy to featuring on the cover of TIME Magazine.

Listed as one of the world’s 10 most beautiful women alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande, we take a look at some stunning pictures of Deepika Padukone modelling for Cartier

Relaxed in black with a gorgeous uniquely designed necklace, Deepika Padukone is a picture of class and composure, with her unmissable intense eyes. Bejeweled in a blue-stone necklace and ear cuffs, the superstar even makes a bathrobe look like a runway gown. Thigh high boots and an all-black ensemble, Deepika Padukone is giving us boss vibes in this look. With muted make-up, Deepika Padukone goes minimalistic allowing the bespoke necklace to shine through. A vision in black, only Deepika Padukone can elevate a simple look to the next level. Giving us some French-fashion vibes, Deepika sports a relaxed black suit with stilettos and simple pulled back hair.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s looks here:

