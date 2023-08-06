Actor Vijay Varma, who was most recently seen in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘Kaalkoot’, is celebrating the first anniversary of his streaming film ‘Darlings’. Vijay played the character of an abusive and alcoholic husband ‘Hamza’ in the film, opposite Alia Bhatt, who made her debut as a producer with the film.

While the film went on to garner a lot of praise, Vijay’s performance too was well received starting a chain wherein he was seen in negative roles until his recent release of ‘Kaalkoot’ in which he plays a righteous cop.

Vijay took to social media on Saturday to share a snippet from the movie. In the caption, he wrote, “One year of #Darlings. So proud of this crazy story and the twisted relationships it explored. Cheers to my lovely team and to the audience”.

Speaking about the film, the actor said, “One year of ‘Darlings’! Feels like it was yesterday. I am so happy with the way the audience loved the film, especially women who felt seen/heard through this story. I share my happiness with the team, especially Jasmeet who wrote and made such an original story and characters. Thank you ‘Darlings’, for making me your darling.”

The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew and marked the directorial debut of Jasmeet K. Reen

Meanwhile, on the work front, after ‘Darlings’, Vijay was seen in ‘Dahaad’ , ‘Lust stories 2’ and his most recent show, ‘Kaalkoot’. He will be next seen in ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’ and the much anticipated third season of the streaming series ‘Mirzapur’ in which he played a double role in the second season.

