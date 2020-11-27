The much anticipated trailer of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Coolie No.1 to be unveiled tomorrow at 12 PM. The poster of the film was released recently, and the audience can’t keep calm to watch this quirky comedy.

Taking to their social media, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a funny video, and after watching that there is no way one can miss out on the trailer or the Coolie No. 1.

In the caption they wrote, “Chota bada, iska uska, sabka, bag uthaunga kal se! Coolie No. 1 on Prime live trailer premiere ke baad, 12 PM, on the YouTube and Facebook page of @primevideoin. Aur haan, bio mein link pe click karo aur reminder laga lo, turant!”

Watch the video of Coolie No. 1 here :

Coolie No. 1 is an official remake of the 1995 hit film originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. In the new film, Varun will be reprising the role of Govinda while Sara will be stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan recently called Varun Dhawan is a brat and a copycat. She also alleges her Coolie No. 1 co-star filches ‘shayari’.

Sara posted a string of pictures on Instagram, which seems to have been taken from the promotions of their upcoming film Coolie No. 1. In the images, the two young stars flaunt checkered ensembles.

Sara captioned her post with trademark ‘poetic’ elan: “Varun Dhawan is a brat. Shayari chor, copy cat.”

Don’t worry I have more tricks in my hat I’m the OG poetess- you forgot that! @varundvn.” Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

