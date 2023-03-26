Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan are over the moon as they have wrapped up shooting for their horror movie ‘Chhorii 2’.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video of the two jumping in happiness and then hugging each other. The video ends with pictures of the both smiling at the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan captioned the image: “2 chhoriis very happy to wrap chhorii 2 #chhorii2 #postershoot #doneanddusted@nushrrattbharuccha @furia_vishal @abundantiaent.”

Vishal Furia, who helmed ‘Chhorii’ in 2021, returns to the director’s seat in the sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The sequel, which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment, is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil, Saurabh Goyal and Soha Ali Khan.

‘Chhorii 2’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.

Must Read: When Smriti Irani Told Sushant Singh Rajput “Maarna Mat Apne Aap Ko”, Recalls Calling Amit Sadh After Learning About His Suicide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News