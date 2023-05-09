The ‘Chatrapathi’ fever is at an all-time high as the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster is set for its massive Pan-India release on 12th May 2023. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the film’s trailer gave audiences a sneak-peak into the high octane action and heady dose of entertainment in store! The leading stars of the film Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha who are on a promotions spree are being greatly admired for their chemistry together.

After creating a storm in major cities, the two leading stars of the film have now arrived in Lucknow, where fans are eagerly waiting for them. The actors made a unique entry into the famous Bara Imambara riding a rickshaw, which was a delightful surprise for their fans. Sreenivas and Nushrratt are leaving no stone unturned to make their visit to Lucknow a memorable one, as they indulge in local cuisines and tried Tundey Kabab, Paan etc and explore famous spots of the city.

Marking the big Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda, the big ticket, large canvas action-entertainer Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale. It is written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

From the massively scaled visuals, to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the ‘Chatrapathi’ trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more!

Says Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “Promoting ‘Chatrapathi’ in Lucknow has been an unforgettable experience! I am thrilled to be here and promote our film, Chatrapathi. This city is known for its rich cultural heritage, and it feels fantastic to explore its historical landmarks. The warm welcome we have received here is overwhelming, and I can’t wait to engage with our fans and share the magic of Chatrapathi with them. Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways and it’s a perfect blend of action and entertainment, and it will keep you hooked till the very end.”

Says Nushrratt Bharuccha, “It has been an amazing experience to be a part of ‘Chatrapathi’. The movie is a perfect blend of action, drama, and entertainment that will keep the audience hooked till the very end. I am thrilled to be in Lucknow for the promotions of Chatrapathi. The people here are warm and welcoming, and the food is absolutely delicious. I’ve been looking forward to trying some of the local delicacies, and I’m happy to say that I’am amazed with the taste. Our fans here have been incredibly supportive, and we are all set to entertain them with our film.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of S.S.Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

