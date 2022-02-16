Chandan Roy Sanyal Ventures Into Production & Direction With 'Suzie Q'

‘Ashram’ actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has turned into a film producer and director with his psychological thriller ‘Suzie Q’ as he launched his banner Chandan Roy Sanyal Pictures to make movies with superlative standards.

Chandan says: “I always wanted to create quality cinema that resonates with my ideals of filmmaking. I’m ecstatic to have found my own banner and I’m thrilled to announce its first production ‘Suzie Q’. This is also the first time I have directed a feature film and have written the script for it too. I seek the blessings of my family and my well-wishers.”

Produced by Vibrant Media, Sanjay Kumar Pal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Abhijeet Singh Baghel, co-produced by Krranti Shaanbag, and directed by Chandan Roy Sanyal and with screenplay and dialogues by Juhi Shekhar, ‘Suzie Q’ is set to release soon.

Meanwhile recently, Chandan Sanyal, who made his debut as a writer with the film ‘Dar-Badar’, is happy for the appreciation of his work as the film has been screened at the Dhaka Film Festival and won an award at the 27th Minsk International Film Festival.

The film portrays a real-life story based on an Afghan refugee who wants to become an actor. It touches upon the emigration crisis and its impact.

“It’s an immense pleasure that ‘Dar-Badar’ has been screened in the Dhaka Film Festival. I believe the concept was relatable to the audience.”

