Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has started shooting for Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’ Season 2 in Jaipur. He will be stationed in the Pink City for a month-long schedule.

In the first season of the Prakash Jha directorial ‘Aashram’, Chandan played ‘Bhopa Swami’, who is the right-hand man of a self-styled godman called Kashipur waale ‘Baba Nirmal’ (played by Bobby Deol), whose Aashram is a front for crimes. In the crime series, Chandan is a mercenary who silences his detractors in a matter-of-fact way.

Chandan Roy Sanyal says: “‘Aashram’ marked a turning point in the trajectory of my career. It gave me a special identity as an actor. The production team is taking all the necessary precautions and the love for making content people will love is palpable during the shoot. Revisiting ‘Bhopa Swami’ is very exciting for me because this season is all about new twists.”

A few days ago, Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal turned nostalgic on the occasion of his film ‘Kaminey’ completing 12 years and expressed gratitude to director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Chandan played a character called ‘Mikhail’ in the action-drama helmed by Bhardwaj, a film that marked a milestone in his career.

Talking about the same, Chandan Roy Sanyal shared: “‘Kaminey‘ has been a very special part of my life since movies happened for me. It brings back the memories of how the song (‘Dhan te nan’) became so popular. It was great to have recognition for being in a movie.”

Apart from ‘Aashram 2’, Chandan’s upcoming projects include Vipul Shah’s ‘Sanak’ and a few unannounced ventures.

