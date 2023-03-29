Debutante Chahat Vig, who started her career in showbiz with advertisements and theatre, is all set to make her acting debut with the movie ‘Gumraah’ starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

She shared how she got this opportunity and also talked about the challenges of facing a camera for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chahat took formal training in acting from the institute Whistling Woods International and also later did a play called ‘Yahudi ki Ladki’. However, things didn’t work for her initially in the entertainment industry and after auditioning for many projects, she finally bagged this movie which is a crime thriller, directed by Vardhan Ketkar.

While talking about her debut project, she shared: “I bagged a project and lost it for reasons unknown so I was in a phase where as an actor you’re trying to cope with rejection and while I was struggling internally, I get a phone call from Mukesh Chhabra casting company that I’ve been shortlisted for ‘Gumraah’ and director Vardhan Ketkar wants to meet me the next day, I went to meet him and that is how I got this project.”

On her role, she added that it is a challenging role and said: “Stepping my foot outside of my comfort zone into the world of cinema has been a surreal experience.”

As the actress is making her acting debut, it is not at all easy for her and she was nervous in the beginning.

“The challenge was to feel at ease in the world of film making and do justice to my character by not being nervous around phenomenal performers like Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur and for that my ultimate preparation was to keep reminding myself I’ve come from a film school, I’ve trained as an actor, I’ve studied it, I know the techniques and I must trust my instincts and my craft. My belief needs to be strong to make space for the character that would embody within me.”

Sharing her working experience with Aditya and Mrunal, she added: “I’ve been lucky, my experience was so enriching. Aditya and Mrunal both are so kind to work with, sincere and grounded. Doing scene work with them was great fun.”

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Enna Sonna’ Video Montage Is Making The Netizens Cry For Their Comeback; One Says “Ananya Panday Ka Long Term Nahi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News