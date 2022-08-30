KRK never leaves a chance to take a dig at Bollywood celebrities slamming them left right and centre. The majority of the time his Tweets backfire but that does not stop him from doing what he loves the most. During the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the self-claimed critic said that he will stop reviewing the films after the Aamir Khan starrer’s release. However after the film was released, he watched also and reviewed it also. However, now owing to his own tweets, Kamaal Rashid Khan will now have to face judicial custody.

Advertisement

This morning, the self-claimed critic was arrested by Mumbai police for the controversial tweets he had posted in 2020. Now, here’s the latest update about the same.

Advertisement

As per the latest media reports, KRK has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Reportedly, the self-claimed critic was arrested by Malad Police under Sections 153A, 294, 500, 501, 505, 67, and 98 of the IPC. The Deshdroshi actor has now applied for bail.

ANI Tweeted, “Borivali Court sends Kamal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020. Kamal Rashid Khan files bail application in Borivali Court, to be heard at 4 pm today. He was arrested by Malad Police today, over his controversial tweet in 2020.”

For the unversed, KRK’s controversial Tweets read, “Rishi Kapoor has admitted in HN Reliance Hospital. And I want to say to him:- Sir Theek Hokar Jaldi Wapis Aana! Nikal Mat Lena! Kyoki Daaru Ki Dukaan, Bas 2-3 Din Ke Baad Khulne Hi Wali Hai.”

“Just on a serious note, I said a few days ago that #Corona can’t go back without taking a few famous people. I didn’t write names that time because people could have abused me. But I knew that Irfan and Rishi will go. And I know, who is the next one also,” he wrote in next Tweet.

Let’s wait and watch if KRK will be out on bail or not. What are your thoughts on the same?

Must Read: Kriti Sanon’s Mother Likes A Tweet Mentioning Karan Johar ‘Trying Hard To Belittle Her In Koffee With Karan 7’, Netizens React!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram