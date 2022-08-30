KRK who is a self-proclaimed critic and actor of Bollywood got arrested by Malad Police earlier today. He got arrested after he tweeted derogatory remarks on the late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor back in 2020. His arrest has apparently started a meme fest on Twitter and netizens are going gaga over it. From Karan Johar’s ‘Naagin’ dance to Hindustani Bhau’s ‘Teri Maa Ki’, take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below.

For the unversed, KRK tweeted against Rishi and Irrfan back in 2020 and it read, “Rishi Kapoor has admitted in HN Reliance Hospital. And I want to say to him:- Sir Theek Hokar Jaldi Wapis Aana! Nikal Mat Lena! Kyoki Daaru Ki Dukaan, Bas 2-3 Din Ke Baad Khulne Hi Wali Hai.” His another tweet read, “Just on a serious note, I said few days ago that #Corona can’t go back without taking few famous people. I didn’t write names that time because people could have abused me. But I knew that Irfan and Rishi will go. And I know, who is the next one also.”

Now, amid KRK’s arrest, netizens are trolling him on social media and sharing memes on Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions here:

Karan Johar’s ‘Naagin’ dance or Hindustani Bhau’s video, which is your favourite meme from the lot.

What are your thoughts on KRK getting brutally trolled on social media amid his arrest? Tell us in the comments below?

